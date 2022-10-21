Three arrested after man dies in Frome

Castle Street, FromeGoogle
Police were called to Castle Street in Frome

A woman and two men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a 24-year-old.

Police were called by paramedics to a property in Castle Street at around 12:00 BST on Monday.

A post-mortem to establish the cause of the 24-year-old man's death is expected to be completed next week.

Det Insp Andy Greaves said officers believe the death to be "an isolated incident at this time".

A 38-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested earlier and a 42-year-old man was arrested on Thursday - they remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics