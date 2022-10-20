Stonehouse: Müller lorry drivers strike over rota changes
Drivers working at Müller's factory in Stonehouse are striking for 11 days over what they say is a breach of rota agreement.
The Unite Union members' walkout at the Gloucestershire site began on Thursday.
The union said Müller wants to impose a change to a five-days-on/two-days-off rota, meaning drivers would work at least one day every weekend.
Müller Milk and Ingredients said the changes were consulted on and agreed with joint trade unions last year.
The walkout involves both lorry drivers, and shunters, who move machinery and trailers around the site.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "It's very simple; Müller signed an agreement with our members and they should stick to it.
"Unite will not accept attacks on our members' jobs, pay or conditions."
Unite's regional officer Amy Roberts said: "Müller needs to abide by the agreement it signed and drop these rota changes, which will negatively impact our members' quality of life."
The strikes are aimed at disrupting the milk supply chain for products to the site's main customers, M&S, Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury's.
'Deliveries will continue'
But a spokesperson for Müller Milk and Ingredients said it had "thorough" plans in place to ensure deliveries would continue.
The new working arrangements were aimed at helping staff members "transition" to a work pattern "most full-time employees in the UK are familiar with", they added.
"Following the introduction of the rota changes, which are not related to pay, a small number of logistics employees at our Severnside site voted in favour of industrial action."