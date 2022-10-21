Rising oil price brings worries for rural households
Many rural households are worrying about heating their homes this winter, as the price of oil increases.
The government has promised £100 to support people who use heating oil, but no details have been announced.
The Countryside Alliance says more needs to be done to help householders cope with the increases.
Anne in Combe Saint Nicholas uses heating oil and says her last bill was more than double the amount she paid last year.
A year ago she paid £212 for 500 litres, now she has been asked to pay £515.
"I have an AGA which unfortunately is on 24 hours a day and that takes roughly 500 litres every two months," she said.
Many rural homes depend on oil to heat their homes - according to the Countryside Alliance, 52.6% of rural homes are off the gas grid, compared to just 9.8% of urban properties.
David Bean, the organisation's government relations manager, told BBC Somerset: "People in the south west, especially in rural areas, who rely on heating oil face an unexpected shock to the household budget when they fill their tanks for the winter.
"The offer of £100 to compensate for these costs being uncapped is a start, but more work needs to be done on letting householders spread the cost over time, and potentially capping these costs too."
"The payment will ensure that a typical customer using heating oil does not face a higher rate of growth in their heating costs since last winter, in comparison to those using mains gas who are supported by the Energy Price Guarantee," the government said on its website.