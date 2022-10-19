Appeal for Yeovil man who may need urgent medical attention
- Published
An appeal has been launched to find a missing Somerset man who is likely to need "urgent medical treatment".
Alan, 50, was last seen at around 17:30BST on Monday in Watercombe Lane, Yeovil.
He is described as 5ft 7in tall, of large build and has tattoos on both arms and hands, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.
It has urged Alan or anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 999 immediately.
Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt along with a baseball cap, t-shirt, jeans and trainers - all of which were black.