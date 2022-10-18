Gloucester arrest after man seen 'naked from waist down'
Police have made an arrest after a man was seen "naked from the waist down" in a Gloucestershire village.
It comes after six women reported being approached by a man in Edge and handed notes asking them to indecently expose themselves.
The incidents occurred on a canal towpath near Gloucester, on Monday.
A man, of no fixed address, was detained on suspicion of indecent exposure and public disorder offences and is in custody, police said.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Officers were searching the canal path between Gloucester and Stroud after six reports from women who had been approached by a man.
"It was reported that after approaching them he showed them a note on a notepad which asked them to indecently expose themselves."
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the man on the canal on Monday to come forward.