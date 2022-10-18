Jacqueline Kirk's burns played a limited role in her death, court told
Burns suffered in 1998 played only a "limited" role in Jacqueline Kirk's eventual death 21 years later, jurors have been told.
They have been asked to decide whether the petrol burns she suffered in Weston-super-Mare at the hands of Steven Paul Craig were "more than a minimal cause of her death" in 2019.
She suffered thirty-five-per-cent burns in the attack in 1998.
Judge Mrs Justice Stacey described it as a "most unusual case".
Ms Kirk, who was set on fire in Dolphin Square in the coastal town, died 21 years later after a swollen abdomen caused her diaphragm to rupture.
Giving evidence at the trial earlier, Dr Venkatasamy Mahesh, a consultant gastroenterologist, said in his opinion, pre-existing burns were only a "limited contribution to the rupture".
When asked by defence barrister Christopher Tehrani KC whether scarring to Ms Kirk's abdominal wall was less than expected, he replied "yes".
Dr Mahesh said: "Medicine is not black and white, especially in this case which is very unusual."
Mr Craig was previously found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Ms Kirk, who died aged 61.
He denies murder and the trial at Bristol Crown Court continues.