Glastonbury 2023: 'Challenging times' blamed for ticket price rise
- Published
Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has said "incredibly challenging times" are behind a rise in price for next year's event.
Festival-goers will be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with a £50 deposit.
The last time tickets went on sale in 2019 they cost £265 plus the booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival that was ultimately postponed.
Eavis said they had tried "very hard" to keep costs down.
"We're facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid," she said.
"The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.
"And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.
"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.
"We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support."
The world-famous music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 to 25 June 2023, and tickets - which usually sell out in minutes - will go on sale on 6 November.
Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.
The line-up has yet to be revealed but Roxy Music has been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.
Glastonbury returned in the summer after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.
Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.
Robbie Williams recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot at the 2023 event.