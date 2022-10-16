New bridge over A359 near Castle Cary approved
Plans for a new bridge have been approved in the hope it will take agricultural vehicles off a busy road.
The bridge will be built over the A359 near Castle Cary and will be wide enough for pedestrians and vehicles.
The Emily Estate, which operates the Newt in Somerset hotel and nearby farms, applied to build the bridge over the A359 at Galhampton Hill.
This will allow it to transport livestock and related materials between Manor Farm and Avalon Farm.
The plans were approved by South Somerset District Council at a meeting in Yeovil on 12 October, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Representing the Emily Estate, Martin Harradine, said: "We manage a diverse rural estate, the core of which is the Newt in Somerset hotel and visitor attraction.
'Daily vehicle movements'
"Manor Farm is farmed as an integral part of the wider estate, with daily vehicle movements of staff and materials and regular movements of livestock.
"The A359 bridge is proposed to take a great deal of these vehicle movements and all livestock movements off the public highway."
Councillor Robin Bastable, whose Tower ward includes the site, said he supported the plans "in broad terms" and welcomed the additional trees that would be planted to mitigate the construction work.
Councillor Colin Winder raised concerns about how the bridge would be maintained in the years after its construction and added that "it's an ideal site for illegal signs".
Despite these concerns, the committee voted unanimously to approve the plans, agreeing that it will take agricultural vehicles off the A359 and support local agriculture.