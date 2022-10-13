Woman dies after A367 crash with concrete mixer truck near Bath
A woman has died after a crash involving a car and a concrete mixer truck.
The collision happened on the A367 Dunkerton Hill near Bath at around 1pm.
The woman, the driver of the car, died at the scene, Avon and Somerset Constabulary confirmed.
The road is closed and will remain shut "for some time" while investigation work is carried out, and the force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Specially-trained officers are supporting the family, police said.
The A367 is closed from the Dunkerton Hill roundabout to the Orchard Way roundabout.
Roads feeding onto the A367, including White Ox Mead Lane and Orchard Way, have also been shut.
