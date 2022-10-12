Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs
Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset.
But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead turning to fundraising to make ends meet.
One club even suggested Manchester United and Liverpool FC could "send some money" over for a new bus.
The Football Association (FA) says it is stepping in with an investment of £53m for grassroots clubs in England.
Porlock FC says it has stopped midweek training in Minehead to save money after the cost of pitch hire went up.
Instead, players train at the club's ground using four portable floodlights paid for by an FA grant.
First-team manager Jay Horne said: "Paying £5 every week plus training on a Wednesday night can be a lot of money for players, especially the younger ones.
"If Liverpool or Manchester United want to send some money our way that would be brilliant. They could buy us a new bus if they like."
The club's minibus cost £2,000 to get through an MOT this year and the price of diesel has been rising, before dropping recently. The women's team has to travel as far away as Bristol for some matches.
Assistant manager Gavin Pavior said: "If we lose the bus then we're going to need five or six drivers for every away game. Sometimes that's just not possible with younger players."
Further along the coast, Watchet Town FC has fitted LED lightbulbs into the ground's floodlights in the hope they will save money.
First-team manager Avril Cooke said: "A lot of players are thinking about whether they can afford to come to training or on matchdays.
"They may have to work extra hours just to cover the costs, so it is really difficult."
The club says it is reliant on fundraisers and local sponsors to make ends meet.
"We are aware of, and will continue to proactively monitor, the effect of the current cost of living on grassroots football," the FA said.
