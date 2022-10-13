Bath mum found cancerous lump while breastfeeding
A mum who was diagnosed with cancer after spotting a lump while breastfeeding is urging younger people to check themselves regularly.
Jessica Parsons, from Bath, noticed the change while on maternity leave with her daughter Inès in June.
She was found to have a rare form of breast cancer and is preparing for a mastectomy later this year.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she is adding her voice to a campaign warning younger people of their risk.
Having previously breastfed her son Stanley, Ms Parsons first thought the lump might be a blocked milk duct.
'Massive shock'
"After two days, I went to my GP and was promptly referred to the Royal United Hospital (RUH)," she said.
"To be told I had cancer was a massive shock. I never thought of myself as untouchable but I was young, fit, and lived a healthy life."
Her cancer, metaplastic squamous cell carcinoma, accounts for less than 2% of cases.
Ms Parsons said that after coming to terms with her diagnosis, she had been determined to take things "one day at a time".
She has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy and is preparing for her operation in the coming months.
The mum-of-two has been documenting her treatment on her Instagram account @life_lemons_and_my_melons.
"I set up my Instagram account to share updates about how I am, but also to spread the word that it's so important to know your body and check yourself regularly - and that includes men too," she said.
"It's really uncommon to have breast cancer when you're under 40, but I'm proof that it can happen."
Ms Parsons added: "I know it can feel scary, because what if you find something? But, it's better to know so you can get it checked as soon as possible."
RUH consultant surgeon Jamie McIntosh warned one in five cases of breast cancer are found in women who have not yet reached the menopause.
As well as lumps, he advised people to be aware of changes to skin texture, breast shape or a feeling of thickening rather than a defined lump.
Mr Mackintosh said that for most people finding a lump would not mean they had cancer, but said "it's really important to be aware of any changes".
