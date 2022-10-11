Yeovil's Preston School Academy's all-weather pitch approved
- Published
Pupils at a secondary school in Yeovil could soon be able to play football year-round, after planning approval for a new pitch was granted.
Preston School Academy will replace a grass pitch with an artificial surface.
It will need final government approval, after Sport England raised concerns about the impact of noise on nearby housing.
But Head teacher Greg Morrison, says the pitch will only be used during school hours.
Previous plans for the pitch were refused by planners in 2014, over concerns about how floodlighting would affect nearby residents.
The latest application said the facility would be used by pupils until 18:00 on weekdays, with community groups using it at weekends, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
South Somerset District Council's area south committee agreed the plan.
Planning officer Debbie Redding told the committee: "Inclement weather leaves the grass pitch unusable for periods of the winter months, which restricts PE activities."
Councillor Andy Soughton, from neighbouring Yeovil Westland ward, supported the plan.
"As a former pupil of Preston School, I remember extremely well in the winter months how that particular pitch got very wet - and when we had frost in the early-autumn, it used to freeze and wasn't able to be used," he said.
As a result of the objection raised by Sport England, final sign-off for the pitch will need to be granted by the communities secretary, Simon Clarke MP.
His decision is expected before Christmas.