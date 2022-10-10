Somerset couple scoop Sheep Farmers of the Year award
A couple's holistic approach to land management has seen them named Sheep Farmers of the Year.
Andy Wear and Jennifer Hunter, from Somerset, have slashed costs and boosted soil health by ditching herbicides and fertilisers.
And their sheep are now fed only grass, saving thousands of pounds on grain.
The couple, from Fernhill Farm in Compton Martin, hope the Farmers Weekly award will increase interest in regenerative farming.
Mr Wear, who bought the farm 25 years ago, explained his sheep "mob graze" - meaning the animals are moved to a new paddock almost daily, rather than being left to graze on grassland down to the roots.
As well as their own land, the couple's sheep graze on other farms as well as properties run by the National Trust and the Wildlife Trust, to help manage their grassland without compromising its biodiversity.
"If you have the correct form of grazing, soil health will improve, grassland species will develop and you have greater diversity - instead of 40 varieties of plant you end up with 80," he said.
"Once you get into that system, it means that soil and those plants have a long recovery period and you end up producing more grass."
Mr Wear said their approach, which helps lock moisture in the soil, paid dividends during last summer's drought.
"We were regularly asked how come we had so much grass on our land," he said.
'Making the shift'
With skyrocketing prices for grain, fertiliser, pesticides, more farmers are asking them about their approach.
"It is very apparent that more people are making the shift," Mr Wear said.
"If you don't need to feed grain, that land that was growing grain for animal feed can grow crops for human feed."
Independent judge, Liz Genever, said: "What impressed me about Andrew and Jen was their passion for all elements of their business and the health of their farm.
"Plus, they were keen to share their knowledge with a range of people from farmers, consumers, trainee shearers to festival-goers."
Catherine Pickford, from Lovington in Somerset, was awarded Dairy Farmer of the Year.
Nurturing young talent and achieving a sensible work-life balance has helped Ms Pickford create a legacy in dairy farming, Farmers Weekly said.
Meanwhile a Cotswolds couple who make vodka from sheep's milk and a Cheltenham organic farmer were also among the winners.
Tim and Tanya Spittle, from Blockley, received the diversification award while Ian Boyd, from Whittington, was named Grassland Manager of the Year.
