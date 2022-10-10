Mental health: campaign encourages creativity as an escape outlet
Young people are being encouraged to use creative outlets to help them cope with mental health issues.
The mental health charity Mind found more than 50% of people in the South West use activities such as music and writing when struggling mentally.
It has created four films to help change the way people think and speak about the subject.
They feature a series of spoken word poems, telling individuals' stories from around the UK.
Among those taking part in the Speak To Us campaign is Haleem Clift, a spoken word artist from Taunton, in Somerset.
The 20-year-old, who suffered with mental health problems and addiction in his teenage years, joined forces with singer-songwriter Lola Young.
"When I hit my teenage years, all the repressed trauma and feelings from childhood came out," he said.
"My first experiences were anxiety-based, feeling really uncomfortable with social situations."
Mr Clift said he found an outlet in writing because "sometimes you can convey emotions through poetry which you can't through conversation".
"I struggle to find words to talk about how I'm feeling every day. It never really goes away, but it has got easier over time."
He added: "The last line of the poem is, 'Even when I'm quiet, and even when it's loud, me myself and I, we've just got to stick around'.
"For me, that line expresses that you must keep fighting for yourself, and you have what you need to do that within yourself."
Mind's research shows almost one in four (22%) people in the South West said hearing or reading about experiences in music or poetry helped to normalise the topic.
Stephen Buckley from Mind said creative activities were "quite effective at giving us a little bit of a different focus from day-to-day pressures".
"We all struggle from time to time. And if you're in that situation at the minute, remember its always okay to ask for help," he added.
