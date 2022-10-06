Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
- Published
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks.
Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September.
Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and working with the coastguard and RNLI.
Det Ch Insp Andy Greaves said: "We are doing everything we can to find Freddy. We really need to public to help us."
"Freddy was a fit and healthy young man who was known to go for walks but to go missing for two weeks is really out of character.
"We are appealing to the public if you were in the Stolford area on 20 September to think back and see if you can remember him, or if you know where he is to let us know straight away," he added.
Freddy is described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with short brown hair. When he left the family farm he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.
"We've been searching with over 100 officers and partner agencies and also using helicopters, drones, dogs, and we've been doing that for the last two weeks," said Det Ch Insp Greaves.
"Freddy didn't take his phone with him and there's very little CCTV in the area which makes locating him a significant task.
"If you live in the local area, please check any outbuildings. We have not given up hope," he added.
Police have appealed for anyone who might have seen Freddy, or has information which could help the search, to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk