Somerset mums climb Snowden in memory of their children
- Published
A group of mothers whose children died suddenly and without explanation have climbed Mount Snowdon to raise awareness of their experiences.
Kimberley Shepherd, a teacher from Weston-Super-Mare, found her 11-year-old son, Liam Ralph, dead in his bed as she tried to wake him for school.
The group organised the climb to raise funds for charity Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood UK (SUDC UK).
"My beautiful boy was with me every step of the climb," said Ms Shepherd.
SUDC is when seemingly healthy children between the ages of one and 18 unexpectedly die, often in their sleep and without explanation.
Ms Shepherd said: "The climb was physically and mentally exhausting, much like the pain I face every day after losing my child.
"There were times when we would stop and say we can't do this but our children were with us - in our hearts - so this gave us the determination and strength to get to the top."
Ms Shepherd added: "No force is stronger then a grieving group of mums.
"I couldn't have faced this challenge without this amazing group of women."
The group were fundraising for SUDC UK, a charity that aims to help make SUDC predictable and preventable by raising awareness and funding crucial research.
Another climber, Nikki Speed, is the CEO of SUDC UK, and she lost her child, Rosie, at the age of two.
"There is nothing quite like looking another parent in the eye that truly understands the impact of losing your little boy or girl so suddenly and not knowing why," she said.
"Coming together to climb this mountain gave me immense comfort and hope."
The group also want to highlight "the growing but vastly unsupported phenomenon" of SUDC, with the aim of receiving funding and policy support from the government.
"We would have done anything to save our children and together we are determined to inspire the support needed to save other children's lives and stop SUDC," added Ms Speed.
"Through research and awareness, we will find answers."
