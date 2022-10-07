North Somerset Council given £953k to tackle homelessness
Charities working with homeless people in North Somerset have welcomed government funding of £953,309 to help tackle the problem.
"Because of the cost of living crisis there is a bigger threat of people being evicted," said Alan Rice, trustee of the charity Somewhere To Go.
"This money will allow us to keep on doing our vital work," he said.
The funding will help support North Somerset Council's work with homeless people over the next three years.
It runs a partnership called Street 2 Settled, which includes organisations such as the Citizens Advice Bureau, the YMCA and the council's homelessness prevention team.
Councillor Mike Bell, the council's executive member for housing, said the money would make a "real difference to people who find themselves sleeping rough".
He added: "Over the past year we have helped 37 rough sleepers into settled housing and we are committed to continue to offer all rough sleepers a way off the streets and an appropriate move-on plan."
Somewhere To Go is an outreach centre in Weston-super-Mare which provides homeless people with somewhere where they can get food and a shower.
"The problem is getting worse, especially in the last six months," said Mr Rice.
"What I've noticed is that it's going higher up the scale for people facing eviction, so that's families with children.
"While they are eventually housed in temporary housing, for single people it means you often end up on the street," he added.
