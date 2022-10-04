Memorial dedicated to much-loved Watchet goose Derek
A much-loved goose who went missing in Somerset has been memorialised with a statue.
Derek had become a regular sight at Watchet Harbour after migrating to the area more than 10 years ago.
The bird is presumed dead after disappearing in October 2021, leaving behind only a trail of feathers.
A statue of Derek funded by donations from around the world has been erected in the harbour where she was fed by boaters.
Derek was initially thought to be a male snow goose - it was not until she laid eggs that she was identified as a female bird - but the name stuck.
She was regularly fed by boaters at the marina and became noisy when she was not fed on time.
Residents fear she may have fallen victim to an animal attack as a pet peacock in the area had previously been taken by a fox.
"All the boat owners used to feed [Derek] her, she became quite a celebrity," said councillor Lorretta Whetlor, who was instrumental in getting Derek's sculpture approved by Somerset West and Taunton Council.
"I still go down there and look for her, I still expect to see her," she added.
Derek's fame increased after she disappeared, with Goose Island Beer Company naming an IPA after her.
The memorial was organised by Carron Clark, who started a petition to fundraise for it, and the sculpture was made by local artist Chris Phillingham's business Creative Fusionz.
Ms Clark previously told the BBC: "I've had people contact me who saw Derek while they were here on holiday.
"She was fun and never afraid of the limelight and made several TV appearances, often in the background.
"Derek is a part of Watchet's history."
Ms Whetlor said the statue received donations from people living in the United States and Australia.
The memorial was unveiled on 2 October.`
