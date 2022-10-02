Bath students warned about threat of meningitis
Students at the University of Bath are being warned to look out for the symptoms of meningitis.
The university used its Freshers Week to educate this year's intake about the disease - which can kill within hours.
It comes as an estimated 64,000 unvaccinated first year students are arriving at UK universities this month.
Dr Tom Nutt, CEO of Meningitis Now, said it was on the increase among students so "awareness of signs and symptoms" could save a life.
"What happens is that students when they come together at universities, they are mixing, they're having fun and drinking and living in digs and so on and so forth and that puts them at greater risk," he said.
Nationally around 20 students contracted meningitis last year and they are the most at risk group after young children, according to UCAS.
Despite all 14 year olds being routinely offered a vaccination at school around 15% fail to take up the offer - leaving them at even greater risk.
This has combined with students returning to campuses with all social restrictions lifted, prompting fears there could be a resurgence in cases.
Catherine Bailey, deputy director of student support at the university, said: "Meningitis protection is incredibly important for us here at the university.
"We encourage students to get their vaccinations and be aware of symptoms. Both before they arrive here at the university and at several points during their time with us."
One student told BBC Points West that they had learned "some of the symptoms that we need to notice and look out for" after seeing flyers and beer matts warning them of the dangers.
Mr Nutt said "unfortunately" many of the disease's early signs and symptoms were easily confused with everyday things like a hangover or Freshers' Flu.
"But as the disease progresses, people may develop some more characteristic signs and symptoms such as a stiff neck, an aversion to bright lights," he said.
"You might get cold hands and cold feet with the fever."
More information, including your vaccination status, can be obtained through the NHS app or by contacting your GP.
