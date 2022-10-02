Weston-super-Mare 'super art shrine' under construction
Acclaimed artist Morag Myerscough has started work on what is described as a public art shrine for a high street.
Creation of the temporary artwork for Weston-super-Mare also involves Western College students and local creatives.
The timber-built shrine will be a brightly coloured, bandstand and feature a small performance area and seating space.
It is part of a heritage project called 21st Century Super Shrines.
During a public consultation last year, led locally by visual artist Megan Clark-Bagnall, Ms Myerscough joined a series of sessions including in-person word and pattern workshops.
This has led to the co-created artwork that reflects the town's identity, with leading themes emerging such as the importance of pets and animals.
Fiona Matthews, creative director at Culture Weston, said: "The painting of the shrine is a key moment in the project, as Morag's co-ordinated jigsaw of pattern and colour brings the design to glorious multi-coloured life.
"Weston-based master joiner Simon Birtwistle has done an amazing job in crafting the structure and we are excited to be moving on to the next stage in creating this unique and vibrant landmark."
The project - part of a four-year programme funded by Historic England - was launched in May 2021 and is managed by Culture Weston in collaboration with North Somerset Council.
The shrine will be erected in the pedestrianised space outside 30 High Street - an area known locally as Big Lamp Corner.
It is due to be installed later this month and will be in place throughout the super shrines programme, which finishes in 2024.
Councillor Mark Canniford said the shrine would be a "fantastic" addition.
"As we continue to focus on the recovery of our town centre, our investment into the cultural sector continues to support local artists, tradespeople and businesses. Weston is alive with cultural activity as never before," he said.
The installation is the first in a series of "shrines" planned for Weston - including live arts experiences - that are designed to capture the vitality and values of the local community.
