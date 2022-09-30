Ex-West Somerset Free Press print works to become homes
- Published
Buildings that housed the printing press of one of Somerset's oldest newspapers are to be turned into homes.
The West Somerset Free Press still runs on the site, in Williton, but its former print works will be converted.
Tindle News Group Ltd has permission from Somerset West and Taunton Council for five homes and a commercial space.
Permission comes despite councillors raising concerns over parking on the "cramped site" and claims Williton does not need any more new homes.
Under the proposals, off the A39, some of the redundant buildings will be demolished, with others being converted, to provide a mixture of new flats and cottages, along with a two-storey commercial base, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The development will be accessible from the B3191 North Street, with car parking being provided near the cottages.
But Councillor Loretta Whetlor, who represents Watchet and Williton, said she opposed the plans at a council's planning committee on 15 September.
"I'm not happy about this one. You'll be able to park there, but you won't be able to open your doors," she said.
"I know that space very, very well. There is limited on-street parking - you cannot just leave your car there, day in, day out."
Ms Whetlor added Williton "does not need any more housing", but needs businesses instead.
Councillor Roger Habgood said he shared Ms Whetlor's reservations, but could not find an adequate reason to refuse the plans under existing policies.
Councillor Brenda Weston added: "It does look incredibly cramped - it feels to me that people are going to be living on top of each other."
Despite councillors' reservations, the committee voted to approve the plans by a margin of five votes to three.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk