Somerset parents of missing teenager Freddy plea for his return
- Published
The parents of a teenager who has been missing for more than a week have issued a plea for his safe return.
Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home near Stolford, Somerset at 10:00 BST on 20 September.
Avon and Somerset Police, coastguard and search and rescue teams have carried out extensive searches for him.
"Those who know Freddy speak so well of him and say what a likeable, lovely and insightful lad he is," his parents said in a statement.
"We just wish that Freddy could hear these kind words too."
Freddy is described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with short brown hair. When he left the family farm he was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.
'We miss you'
In the statement issued by police, his parents said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support of our family, friends, neighbours, and people who until this happened, we had never met.
"Thank you for the valuable time you have given us, your support and your kindness.
"Police, coastguard and search and rescue have been and continue to search extensively, but so far, despite all our best efforts, Freddy has still not been found.
"Freddy we miss you very much and want to know that you are safe and well."
Police have appealed for anyone who might have seen him to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222227588.
If you have information about where he might be call 101 quoting the same reference.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk