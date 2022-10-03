Derelict Stothert & Pitt factory transformed into Bath office hub
By Jonathan Holmes
BBC News
- Published
A former Victorian crane factory has been transformed by a £10m project to provide more office space.
Newark Works in Bath will house some 70 businesses in 40,000sqft of old factory buildings on Lower Bristol Road.
Developer TCN said it chose a site in Bath after hearing about businesses moving out of the city to Bristol.
The office hub will open to the public mid November and is a joint venture between TCN and Bath & North East Somerset Council (BANES).
The local authority has funded a new pedestrian footbridge which connects the site with the city.
Richard Pearce, founder of TCN, said he hoped the project would tempt businesses to remain in Bath.
"In 2016 when I was showing local councillors around a site we own in Bristol, at least three of the companies I introduced were ones which left Bath as it just lacked office space.
"That indicated to us there was a demand which needed filling," he said.
Newark Works is currently 60% let to occupiers.
"The Georgians did great things for Bath, but not for office spaces.
"It's all tiny rooms, above shops, townhouses, this is not great for collaboration.
"Offices need to offer more than a desk and a screen which frankly you can do at home - we need those face-to-face places where people can meet and form relationships.
"People are looking for places that can provide that," Mr Pearce added.
The project comes as office developments are at a premium in the West country.
Simon Price, partner at Alder King Property Consultants, said the area is "seeing very little speculative office development" - with Bristol and Bath the most "financially viable" commercial markets in the area.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk