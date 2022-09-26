Arrest after woman dies in Somerset suspected hit-and-run
An arrest has been made following the death of a woman in her 70s, who was injured in a suspected hit-and-run.
She was found with life-threatening injuries in Dukes Mead, off the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, Somerset, at 16:00 BST on Friday.
She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol but died on Saturday.
A woman, 54, was arrested on Sunday, on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
She has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.
Det Serg Nick Riley said: "This is a very sad development and our thoughts are with the woman's family at this this time.
"We will do everything we can to find out how their loved one came to be so seriously injured in the middle of a quiet cul-de-sac."
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as well as for residents in the local area to check their CCTV.
A vehicle has been seized and will be forensically examined as part of the enquiry.
"We're particularly keen to hear from residents of King George Avenue, Parkstone Avenue, Gloucester Road and Rhode Lane," added Mr Riley.
"These are possible routes a vehicle could have left Dukes Mead to join the A38 Taunton Road."
