Appeal after motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Somerset.
The crash, involving a blue Fiat Panda car and a Triumph Sprint motorcycle, happened at the A30 junction with the B3167 at Cricket St Thomas at around 15.30 BST on Saturday.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to Southmead Hospital after the crash in Chard but later died from their injuries.
Avon and Somerset Police say their next of kin have been informed.
The force is appealing for witnesses and or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
