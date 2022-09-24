Bridgwater: Woman in critical condition after hit and run
- Published
A woman in her 70s is in a critical condition after a suspected hit and run.
She was found with life-threatening injuries on Dukes Mead, a cul-de-sac off the A38 Taunton Road in Bridgwater, at about 16:00 BST on Friday.
Avon and Somerset Police believe she was struck by a vehicle which then failed to stop at the scene.
She was airlifted to hospital and her next of kin have been informed.
Det Insp Claire Millington said: "The driver of the vehicle needs to be found and we need the public's help to do this."
Police have asked for residents of surrounding streets to check CCTV and doorbell footage, in particular those living on King George Avenue, Parkstone Avenue, Gloucester Road and Rhode Lane.
"We'd also ask local garages to keep an eye out for any vehicles brought in for repair which appear to have recently sustained damage," Det Insp Millington added.
