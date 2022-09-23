'Increasing concerns' for missing Somerset 17-year-old
There are "increasing concerns" about the welfare of a missing 17-year-old boy.
Freddy went missing from his home near Stolford in Somerset on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.
He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with short brown hair. When last season he was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.
Police said anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them immediately.
