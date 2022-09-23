Motorcyclist dies after crash at Bridgwater off-road track
- Published
A 41-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash at an off-road track in Somerset.
He was riding a blue Yamaha off-road motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the Grandfields MX track in Langport Road, Middlezoy, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday.
He was airlifted to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries on Monday, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.
The force is urging anyone with information to get in touch.