Somerset health officials join campaign to help with crying babies
Health officials in Somerset have joined a campaign aimed at helping parents and carers cope when babies cry.
The county council's public health team is working with charities to share advice and best practice.
Running until Friday, the council is marking ICON week, which is part of a campaign launched in April 2022.
Research suggests some people lose control when babies cry, and can shake them, risking devastating consequences.
The key message of the campaign is "Babies cry, you can cope".
The week features webinars delivered by speakers from the police, health and education sectors.
'Abusive Head Trauma'
Suzanne Smith, health visitor and the founder of ICON, said: "We want to normalise the fact that babies do cry and some aren't easily soothed and we want to share information far and wide about what to do in these situations and how to stay calm."
The campaign focuses on Abusive Head Trauma (AHT), a preventable and severe form of child abuse that may result from shaking an infant by their shoulders, arms or legs.
It can cause "catastrophic brain injuries, which can lead to death, or significant long-term health and learning disabilities".
The ICON programme, which sums up how to deal with a crying baby, stands for:
- I - Infant crying is normal and it will stop
- C - Comfort methods can sometimes soothe the baby and the crying will stop
- O - It's okay to walk away for a few minutes, if you have checked the baby is safe and the crying is getting to you
- N - Never ever shake or hurt a baby
Councillor Adam Dance, the county council's lead member for Public Health, Equalities and Diversity, said: "Most babies start to cry more frequently from two weeks of age, with a peak usually being seen around six to eight weeks.
"The ICON training programme guides health professionals in the techniques that can be used in these situations. They can then pass on this information to parents and carers, helping them to cope."
