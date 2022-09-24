Shepton Mallet playground set for £200,000 redevelopment
- Published
A children's playground is set to undergo a £200,000 redevelopment, it has been announced.
The redesign of the area in Collett Park, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, will start in the new year and is expected to open in March.
Matt Harrison, chair of the towns council, said: "We love our park but need to ensure it has the facilities to reflect the town's needs."
The funding has come from charitable donations.
The redeveloped playground will be suitable for a wider age group, including toddlers.
The renovation by Sutcliffe Play South West will feature areas for quiet play and bring equipment including a climbing net, trampoline and rope bridge as well as sensory games panel.
'Quite dated'
Shepton Mallet Town Council said a consultation identified the current play area as a priority for redevelopment, as it offered limited equipment and play value.
Laurie Elcoate May, 31, a mum-of-two from Shepton Mallet, said the new park would be "amazing".
"The play area is currently quite dated and has been for years, and doesn't offer much for different age groups of children. It's not fit for purpose for toddlers," she said.
She was used to travelling to places such as Frome to use their playgrounds.
"I'm just so excited that we will be able to use the park down the road when the development is finished," she added.
Mr Harrison said: "We've spent a lot of time listening to residents and working with play park experts to select a park that not only offers a brilliant play experience but also actually enhances the natural beauty of a classic Victorian park."
The council will soon be consulting on plans to enhance other facilities in the park, he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk