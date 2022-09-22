Starting whistle blown on £500,000 sports facility
- Published
Councillors have approved plans to build a £500,000 sports facility near Taunton.
Somerset West and Taunton Council's planning committee approved the plans in Norton Fitzwarren at a meeting on 15 September.
It will include a full-size football pitch, tennis court and a multi-use games area with a hard surface.
Contributions from the Langford Mills housing development in the village will pay for the site.
Carrick Leisure will deliver the site, which will lie north of the village's current playing field and pavilion and be funded by developer St. Modwen, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Mark Lithgow supported the proposals saying: "What's not to like? I think it's absolutely fantastic."
Councillor John Hassall also said he was "delighted to support" it.
Tom Catherall, who sits on Norton Fitzwarren Parish Council, told the meeting that work needed to start soon to ensure the facilities could be ready for the 2023/24 football season.
"If our local football team is fortunate enough to get promoted, we will be able to play on a full-sized, FA-recommended pitch," he said.
"We will allow junior games to continue on the existing pitch."
The site will also see the existing track off Stembridge Way improved, creating 40 new car parking spaces and improving access to the neighbouring allotments.
An attenuation pond will also be created at the western end of the field to ensure the new facilities can be adequately drained and reduce the flood risk.
Further improvements to play and leisure facilities in the village may be secured at a later date if permission is granted for 400 new homes near the town's former railway station, the meeting was told.
