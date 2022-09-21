Two men seriously injured in Wincanton assault
- Published
Two men were left with serious injuries after being assaulted outside a sports centre in Somerset.
The victims, both in their 20s, were attacked at Wincanton Sports Centre in West Hill, between around 23:00 - 23:15 BST on Saturday 3 September.
Police said their injuries included facial fractures and a number of people leaving an event at the site may have witnessed the assault.
They have urged anyone with information to come forward.
