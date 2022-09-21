Bath arrests after two suffer knife wounds outside Sainsbury's
- Published
Four men have been arrested following an altercation involving a knife outside a Bath supermarket.
The incident took place outside the Sainsbury's on Green Park Road on Tuesday at about 15:15 BST.
Two of the men sustained knife wounds which required hospital treatment, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Three of those arrested are in custody while one man remains in hospital, said police, adding his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said that three of the men fled the scene on bicycles to a property in Rosewell Court, off James Street West, with the fourth leaving on foot to Green Park.
Officers conducted a search and seized drugs and a machete from a property in Rosewell Court.
Insp Ruth Gawler said the four men were arrested within an hour of the altercation.
"Violent incidents of this nature do not happen very often in Bath and we'd like to reassure the local community we believe it be an isolated one," she said.
