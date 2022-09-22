Bird Flu: Somerset birds of prey centre stuck in 'lockdown'
- Published
A birds of prey centre has had to fundraise for its survival after entering a "lockdown" over bird flu.
Sharon Cox, owner of Sharandys Birds of Prey in Chard, said it would be "devastating" if one of her rare birds caught the disease.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared in August in parts of Somerset to stop the virus's spread.
It means there is a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.
The UK has faced its largest outbreak of bird flu with more than 130 confirmed cases since last October, said Defra.
The introduction of the regional AIPZ comes after the disease was detected in captive birds at nine premises in the south-west region since July, as well as several cases in wild seabirds.
It's having a huge impact on some businesses and farmers who are trying to keep their farms free of the disease.
Ms Cox said this year had been the worst for bird flu and had caused a "huge" financial loss as they can't take birds to displays or have any visitors to the site.
Her business went into a five-week lockdown in April after an outbreak of bird flu a couple of miles away.
'Devoted life to birds'
It has since been hit by the prevention zone, introduced at the end of August.
"This year has been the worst ever, we've literally had it all year, there has not been any time we've not had a case of avian flu," Ms Cox said.
"I don't know what the cause is, but there are different strains out there and I think that's what's happening with avian flu."
She said they're doing everything they can to keep their selection of rare birds separate from wild birds, including keeping them in closed enclosures.
"We don't want to lose the business and we've lost a huge amount of our finances - but to lose these birds, there aren't words, that would just be the end of me," Ms Cox said.
"I've devoted my whole life to birds, and devoted my life to these guys.
"It is bad enough when we lose them to natural causes but to lose them to something like that would be devastating."
She explained they set up a JustGiving page to fundraise to help see them through until next year - and reached their goal amount in 10 days.
'Very nervous'
Poultry farms are also affected by the AIPZ, with farmers worried about the disease and its impact.
Simon Barton, a poultry farmer near Bridgwater, said: "Bird flu has carried on this year, normally in the Spring it dies down but there have been recent outbreaks so its continuing throughout the whole year - so our feelings for the winter time aren't very prosperous."
Mr Barton, chairman of the poultry board for the National Farming Union in the South West, added: "Poultry farmers are very nervous this year about possible outbreaks of avian influenzas in the area.
"It hasn't died down from last year so it's still out there in the general environment so we as farmers are going to be taking as many precautions as we can to prevent it entering into our flocks.
"If it gets into the flock it affects the birds and it will eventually kill them."
Precautions at his farms include foot dipping in disinfectant, spraying vehicles wheels and using separate footwear for dealing with the chickens.
"We feel fairly confident that if we use the proper biosecurity regime we can keep it out of our sheds," he said.
"Backyard farmers need to take the same precautions, keep their birds away from the general bird population wherever possible and look after them as best they can."
He urged all poultry owners to register with the Animal and Plant Health Agency so they can be alerted of outbreaks in their area.
Richard Irvine, the UK's deputy chief veterinary officer, said the AIPZ was declared in Cornwall, Devon and parts of Somerset following a "number of detections" of the virus.
"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding. It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease," he said.
The prevention zone is in place until further notice but is being kept under review.
