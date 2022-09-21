Fire crews tackle blaze at Bath city centre B&B

Firefighters from five different stations were deployed to the blaze near to Pulteney Bridge

A bed and breakfast in Bath city centre was evacuated after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Seven fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the Rising Sun Inn in Grove Street at about 02:45 BST.

Thirty-one people were evacuated from the building. Avon Fire and Rescue said no injuries had been reported.

The fire is now out but Grove Street, Argyle Street and Pulteney Bridge have been closed. The service has asked people to stay away from the area.

