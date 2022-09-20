Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery.
Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues and her ability to practice medicine safely was "impaired".
Miss Price had been a nurse at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton since 2018.
On 31 March 2019, Miss Price did not administer morphine to an individual in her care, falsely recording in her notes that morphine had been given.
An investigation by the hospital's emergency medicine consultant found that the morphine dose of 6mg had been noted on the patient's chart, but that the drug had not actually been administered.
The witness told the hearing: "I checked the count of the morphine again and it was accurate.
"There was no vial missing that would have suggested she had given it."
Miss Price subsequently admitted to falsifying the prescription chart, and to "being consciously aware of her decision".
'Deliberate dishonesty'
As a result of Miss Price's actions, the patient underwent an invasive procedure without analgesia, and subsequently complained of being in pain.
The panel concluded that Miss Price was guilty of misconduct and would initially be suspended.
"This was deliberate dishonesty which concealed her failure in clinical issues and caused actual patient harm to a vulnerable victim," the panel concluded.
Since Miss Price did not responded to the ruling, she has now been struck off, meaning she can no longer practice as a nurse.
The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Musgrove Park Hospital, said that it had taken steps when the allegations came to light to ensure no other patients were harmed.
A spokesperson said: "As soon as we became aware of the incident, Miss Price was taken off patient-facing clinical duties while a detailed investigation took place.
"We are confident that the patients in her care did not come to any harm."