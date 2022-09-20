Man and woman dead following crash on A38 in Somerset
Two people have died following a collision on the A38 in Somerset.
The incident happened at 11:20 BST on Sunday between Tamock and Lower Weare, just south of the Mendip Hills.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man and a woman in a blue Vaxuhall Agila died at the scene, however, formal identification has yet to be completed.
A man who was the sole occupant of the other car, a black Audi Q7, was taken to hospital for assessment.
The road was closed after the collision for police investigations to be carried out.
