Queen Elizabeth II: Somerset teacher sleeps out overnight
A retired teacher from Somerset has spent more than 18 hours sat on a wall near Westminster Abbey in order to be "part of history".
Dave Porter, from Stoke St Michael, secured the prime viewing spot for the Queen's funeral after travelling to London on Sunday.
The 66-year-old said: "To be here is terrific, the atmosphere is great."
Some mourners travelling by train earlier have faced delays on the Great Western Railway route to London.
Mr Porter travelled to the capital by coach on Sunday morning with his wife Julie and camped out overnight.
'Great spot'
The couple got a prime spot opposite Westminster Abbey and said they managed to get about an hour's sleep on the concrete.
"The whole atmosphere can re-fresh anybody," said Mr Porter.
"My wife and I were watching on television, and thought we had to be here. Everyone around us is very friendly.
"We've already seen Jo Biden, which was a real treat. Our great spot relied on us staking a claim to this wall and staying on it all night.
"It was cold, but there was a lot to entertain us through the night."
Hayley Huntley, 40, from Gloucester, also made her way to London on Sunday.
She was near the front for the coffin procession on Wednesday but after accidentally spilling a drink on herself, was forced to buy new clothes and said she was not allowed back by the stewards.
Determined to be part of the commemorations on the day of the funeral she planned to leave her hotel at around 02:00 or 03:00 BST on Monday to get to the Abbey.
"My nan idolised the Queen... so I am doing it for her," she said.
"I've brought my daughter along, so she will be part of history, and for my nan who would have loved it and to pay respects to our Queen, and I am sure she would be proud of me for doing so."
Travelling with Ms Huntley, was her friend Jo Browning, 47, also from Gloucester.
"I wanted to be here out of respect. She is the only Queen we have ever known and I certainly won't see another Queen, it will be the King from now on.
"We wanted to be there for the funeral day, just to be there, to be part of history, and for the family. We will be there up early to get near the front at the Abbey.
"To say I was there, not just sat at home watching on TV, taking in the atmosphere... it is worth it."
Isobel Kennedy, from Calne, Wiltshire, booked a hotel as back-up option for Sunday night but ended up spending the night on Horse Guard's Parade.
"I have a hat, gloves and my friend has some alcohol to help us through, to warm the cockles," she said.
"I've never been to these big occasion as before, so I just thought for the Queen, who has been part of our lives all my life, I wanted to be here and experience it for myself.
"The Queen showed such dedication to us, as people, and her service to the country was invaluable. It is unique, something no other country has got."
Jack Blowers, 23, from Brislington, and girlfriend Eleanor Cox, 25, from Bedminster, in Bristol, said they are unlikely to be up too early so do not expect to get near the Abbey, but still wanted to travel to London for the atmosphere.
Mr Blowers said: "I wanted to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event, but with loads of people to get that community vibe.
"It's not necessarily about seeing something, it is about soaking up the atmosphere and experiencing it, I don't think there is ever going to be that kind of outpouring of emotion again."
