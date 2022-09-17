Bridgwater Carnival cart to survive as tribute to Queen
The creators of a carnival cart, designed for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, have said they will keep using it as a mark of respect for her.
The unique cart was created by members of carnival teams from Bridgwater in Somerset to celebrate the Queen's 70-year-reign.
It was part of the huge parade that wound through central London in June.
Dave Jennings, from Griffens Carnival Club, said it would carry on being used "as a mark of respect".
The cart was created in Bridgwater to represent the many annual carnivals in Somerset.
"It was one of the best things I've ever done, personally, and I can probably speak for a lot of other people as well," said Mr Jennings.
"I think as a mark of respect [to The Queen] that cart should still carry on and go out in the Somerset carnivals - as a tribute to her life.
"I think for that reason, even more people might want to come and see it, because of what it stood for at the time.
"There will be a lot of people get emotional over it [when it comes to other carnivals]."
Tom Spender, who was also involved in the construction of the cart and its journey to London, said it was a "good demonstration of what the West Country can do" and that it had been a very emotional day to see it going down The Mall.
"We were fortunate in one way, given her age, that her health held out so that we could take it [the cart] there and she could see it.
"The people that built it, and were on it, I think there were a few lumps in the throat.
"It was pride, that we were invited to do something and we did it, we showed what we could do."
