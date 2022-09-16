Plans for new Somerset cycling scheme scaled back
- Published
A new cycling route in Somerset has been cut back due to rising construction costs.
A key roundabout in the town centre has been removed from the £3.5m cycling improvement scheme.
It comes after Somerset West and Taunton Council secured £13.9m from the government's future high streets fund to deliver regeneration projects.
Councillor Mike Rigby said the decision was also influenced by potential impact of bus service improvements.
The high street fund grant allocation creates schemes that focus on delivering an enhanced cycle route between Taunton railway station.
"This is through the Firepool and Coal Orchard developments to Vivary Park with additional cycle-parking," Mr Rigby added.
Cycle parking hubs
Secure and sheltered cycle parking hubs are also being built with repair and pumps stands.
The council announced in June some if its plans which include:
- Widening the bridge between Coal Orchard and the Morrisons supermarket, with a new ramp and steps
- A new toucan crossing on St James Street
- New cycle lanes and different surfaces on the North Street roundabout
- A new toucan crossing on Upper High Street
- Up to 32 new cycle parking stands along the route (known as Sheffield stands)
A further 33 additional new cycle routes were also identified by the council.
These could be delivered in Taunton over the coming decades, at a cost of around £150m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.
The aim is to provide safe routes for people to travel to school, work and for leisure around the county town.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk