Queen funeral-goer says links to royals 'run deep' in her family
- Published
A woman whose great-grandfather was bodyguard to Queen Victoria says she will be joining the crowds at the Queen's funeral.
Jacqui Duffield's grandfather also served in the Household Cavalry during the reign of King George V.
She and husband Ian will travel from Somerset to keep the family connection going for their grandchildren.
The funeral, held at Westminster Abbey, will take place at 11:00 BST on Monday 19 September.
Mrs Duffield, 60, from Bradford on Tone near Wellington, said she wanted to "be a part of history" and pay respect to the Queen who has been a "constant" in her family's life for generations.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to travel to the capital between now and Monday, as the Queen lies in state at Westminster Hall.
Mrs Duffield told BBC Radio Somerset: "My great grandfather was one of the bodyguards to Queen Victoria, and his son, my grandad, was also in the first life guards and served in the household cavalry.
"He would have been bodyguard to King George V," she added.
Mrs Duffield said she was going so she would "be able to tell future grandchildren and great grandchildren, 'Well I was there'."
Looking ahead to her trip, Mrs Duffield said that she and her husband "might sit tight most of Sunday night or may just not stay in one position and keep wandering slowly."
"It all depends on what we can do and how jammed in the crowds are," she added.
While she said it was sad that they were going to her funeral, Mrs Duffield said: "We knew, like many others, that she'd been slowly deteriorating over the last couple of years."
Mrs Duffield said the Queen was "reassuring in her calm and steadfast way" and she had "an amazing duty and service to us all."
Transport for London and Network Rail are urging travellers to "check before you travel and leave plenty of time" for journeys to the capital.
Are you travelling to pay your respects to the Queen? Share your plans with us by emailing bristol@bbc.co.uk . Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.