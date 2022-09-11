Queen Elizabeth II: The Queen will sorely be missed, says vicar
A vicar has paid tribute to the Queen and her work as governor of the Church of England.
Reverend Paul Owen, of St Paul's Church in Weston-super-Mare, praised the positive relationships the Queen had with members of the church and other faiths.
He said: "Faith was absolutely paramount to her.
"She allowed that to drive and colour her relationships to all the people that she met in every walk of life."
Mr Owen attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2012.
He said: "I never met her, the closest I got was at a Buckingham Palace garden party 10 years ago, where we were sat five rows away.
"Even then, the sense of her presence was astounding.
"She radiated that love, that sense of duty and care for her subjects."
The vicar expressed a huge sadness at the loss of a monarch who "stood up for her faith".
St Paul's Church has opened its doors to people from the community to mourn and offer prayers to the Queen.
Mr Owen said: "Although bereavement sparks memories and emotions from our own bereavements, this is a real bereavement for everybody."