Somerset road closed whilst mud and potatoes removed
- Published
A road has been closed after a mudslide caused about 100 tonnes of mud and potatoes to wash into it.
The A358 in Combe Florey, near Taunton, was closed on Monday after stormy conditions caused soil to wash off an adjoining potato field.
Somerset councillor Mike Rigby said the mudslide is causing "huge problems" and that there needs to be changes in the management of nearby land.
It follows a mudslide which happened at the same location on August 16.
Somerset County Council has a highways team at the scene removing the mud and potatoes.
The mudslide happened at around 19:00 on Monday, following a period of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
"Weather conditions are making the clean-up here tricky. However, emergency access has been restored," said a spokesperson for Somerset County Council.
"The road will remain closed for several hours while we clear mud and more potatoes."
Mr Rigby said he would not be surprised if the mudslide was to happen again over the next few days.
"If you look at the weather forecast for the rest of the week, it really wouldn't surprise me," he said.
"This is a massive problem, it has closed a road that serves a huge amount of West Somerset, connecting Taunton to Minehead."
"Lots of people are being inconvenienced by having to take diversions."
