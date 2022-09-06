Hanging Chapel repaired after lorry hit
An ancient monument damaged by a lorry that tried to squeeze through its narrow archway has been repaired.
The Hanging Chapel in Langport was hit by an HGV that became stuck as it drove through the archway in April.
The Grade-I-listed structure in Somerset has been restored to its former glory by specialist Stonemasons.
"Although it has taken much longer then we hoped, they have done a superb job," Phil Edge, a trustee from Landmark Langport said.
The narrow 12th-century archway sits over a road and has been damaged several times by large vehicles trying to pass through it.
"It wasn't built for cars and it definitely wasn't built for lorries, but despite signs warning oncoming vehicles people still try to squeeze through," Mr Edge said.
"We need to make sure this doesn't keep happening so we have requested a meeting with Somerset Highways and would like to launch a review into how we manage the traffic around the area."
The team at Landmark Langport, a charitable organisation conserving and promoting the town's historic and public buildings, also want the status of the structure to be changed to "at risk".
That would ensure Historic England allocates greater time and resources to protecting the building.
"We need to find a solution to keep this piece of history safe from further damage," Mr Edge said.
