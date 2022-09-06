Somerset Westpark 26 expansion approved
Plans to expand a business park near junction 26 of the M5 have been approved in the expectation it will create dozens of new jobs.
The Westpark 26 development on the edge of Wellington in Somerset will be extended to the west with 56 new units.
The site is near a large Somerset housing development and currently houses industrial units, a petrol station, a pub, food outlets and shops.
Burrington Estates made the application to continue building earlier this year.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a spokesman for Expedite, which is representing Burrington Estates, said: "The proposed development will enhance the character and appearance of the local area, while respecting the amenity of neighbouring residential and commercial properties.
"The scheme will bring a complementary, fresh and exciting architectural style, which is based upon good design principles and materials.
"The design of all the elements of the scheme will aspire to use energy-saving and efficient design techniques, materials and crisp detailing."
The firm said it intended to also expand north onto the former Chelston House Farm site after separate plans were approved in late July.
Somerset West and Taunton Council said it expected the project would be delivered in the next 12 months.
