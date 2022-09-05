Housing Executive workers begin strike over pay
- Published
Maintenance workers at the NI Housing Executive (NIHE) have begun strike action over pay.
The trade union Unite said the dispute involves about 300 of its members and would remain in place for four weeks.
NIHE said that based on previous experience, the dispute could affect maintenance services in Craigavon, Coleraine and north and west Belfast.
It said it hoped to minimise disruption to its tenants.
Pay claim
Speaking ahead of the strike, Unite said "the strike has been called after management failed to make any offer whatsoever to improve pay and meet the pay claim of Unite members".
"Workers at the Housing Executive engaged in two strikes earlier in the year, but the latest announcement represents a clear escalation," the union said.
The Housing Executive said that during the strike period it would carry out "emergency-only repairs within these areas".
"We will contact tenants directly about postponements of scheduled repair works and tenants can continue to report repairs as normal through our usual channels.
"We will monitor the impact on tenants on a daily basis as the strike action continues."
The Housing Executive said pay was subject to national collective bargaining arrangements.
It added: "The pay award of 2021/22 for all Housing Executive staff was collectively agreed at a national level and the pay increases have already been implemented."
Ongoing discussions
It said discussions were ongoing over a local claim submitted by NIPSA and Unite in June.
Regional officer for Unite Michael Keenan said the blame for the strike "rests entirely with the Housing Executive".