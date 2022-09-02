Person airlifted to hospital after A370 crash
Published
A person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in North Somerset.
The collision happened between a motorcycle and a car at about 12:30 BST on Friday on the A370 near Congresbury.
Police have launched an investigation and closed the road in both directions near the Esso Garage.
They advised travellers to use an alternative route and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
