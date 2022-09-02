Partial demolition of Bath car park begins
- Published
The partial demolition of a city-centre car park has begun.
The upper levels of the Avon street multi-storey car park in Bath are being removed due to structural deterioration.
The ground floor will then be refurbished with 291 parking spaces. The building normally holds 628 spaces.
Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport, said it was another step in Somerset Council's "flagship" Bath Quays regeneration project.
Avon Street Car Park is one of three multi-storey car parks in Bath.
"Once the upper levels of the car park are removed it will improve the appearance of the car park," she said.
"It's hoped there will be less anti-social behaviour around the site."
During the work, 140 parking spaces will remain available at Avon Street and alternative short-stay parking will be provided in Green Park Road temporary car park on the former Riverside Coach Park.
Long-stay parking will be available in nearby Charlotte Street and Manvers Street car parks.
Work on the construction of a two-storey underground car park will start in 2023 and will include up to 320 public parking spaces, the council added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk