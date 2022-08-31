Taunton: two teenagers arrested after man stabbed in park
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested in connection with a stabbing.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to Hamilton Park in Taunton, Somerset, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday after a 52-year-old man was injured.
The two teenagers were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Insp Huw Jenkins said the incident had "caused concern" in the area and extra patrols were being carried out.
The victim was taken to hospital after receiving treatment at the scene.
He has been discharged to recover at home with injuries which are not thought to be life-changing.
Insp Jenkins said: "We would like to reassure the community we are doing everything in our power to bring those responsible for this assault to justice.
"Enquiries, including house-to-house and a review of CCTV, are underway and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during our investigation."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.
