Axbridge Pageant returns for first time since 2010 after Covid delay
A much-delayed piece of unique theatre has drawn thousands of people to a town centre over the bank holiday weekend.
The Axbridge Pageant Festival involves daily performances of a 15-scene play telling the story of the town's past.
First held in 1967, the pageant usually takes place at the start of every decade, but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Featuring a cast of 300 performers from the town, the pageant has again been performed in Axbridge's Main Square.
A community event, the pageant was held in 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010, but organisers could not repeat that pattern in 2020 due to Covid.
Now back in action, the main performance takes place at 15:00 BST every day over the bank holiday weekend, including Monday, with live music entertaining the crowds in the evening.
As well as the people taking part, the performances also feature vintage cars, a train, horses and even some livestock.
