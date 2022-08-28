Axbridge Pageant returns for first time since 2010 after Covid delay

Axbridge Pageant Festival performersDavid Odd/Axbridge Pageant Festival
The performances play out in the town's main square

A much-delayed piece of unique theatre has drawn thousands of people to a town centre over the bank holiday weekend.

The Axbridge Pageant Festival involves daily performances of a 15-scene play telling the story of the town's past.

First held in 1967, the pageant usually takes place at the start of every decade, but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featuring a cast of 300 performers from the town, the pageant has again been performed in Axbridge's Main Square.

David Odd/Axbridge Pageant Festival
The pageant tells the story of Axbridge's history
David Odd/Axbridge Pageant Festival
A cast of 300 has been rehearsing for the pageant, supported by 100 crew

A community event, the pageant was held in 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010, but organisers could not repeat that pattern in 2020 due to Covid.

Now back in action, the main performance takes place at 15:00 BST every day over the bank holiday weekend, including Monday, with live music entertaining the crowds in the evening.

Will King/Axbridge Pageant Festival
Tickets sold out for the performances on Saturday and Sunday

As well as the people taking part, the performances also feature vintage cars, a train, horses and even some livestock.

David Odd/Axbridge Pageant Festival
The cast has been rehearsing for several months, organisers say
David Odd/Axbridge Pageant Festival
The event was first held in 1967 to celebrate a bypass being opened, taking traffic away from the town
David Odd/Axbridge Pageant Festival
The performances include tales of the town through different centuries
Axbridge Pageant
The different scenes in the pageant are accompanied by live music

